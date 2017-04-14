Fundraiser to help non-profit

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Against Heroin – a 501c3 nonprofit organization comprised of thousands of local residents – is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, April 15 called “Rock for Recovery.”

“Rock for Recovery” begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, at 509 Sports St. The fundraiser, which goes until 11 p.m., is an alcohol and drug-free event in recognition and respect for those in recovery and their families.

Hundreds are expected to gather and a fish fry and grill will be open from 3-6 p.m. with bands performing from 6-11 p.m.

“There will be plenty of time to network in this community to find you or a loved one help,” said Jason Kegley, president of FAH. “Community efforts like this improve the chances for people looking for help for addiction and improve the community. We will be featuring recovery speakers, family speakers, an open mic, a DJ, Karaoke, a fish fry, many raffles and five live bands. We plan to draw people in and raise funds to bring recovery supports to Greene County and to help play a part in saving lives.”

Tickets will be available at the door for a contribution of $10 each and include access to the live music, fish fry and more.

Several raffle items such as gift baskets, concert tickets, and a PlayStation 4 console will be raffled off in addition to many other raffles.

Funds raised will be used to furnish and operate a Recovery Resource Center in Fairborn named RecoveryPlus, which is slated to open before June of this year.

For a complete list of bands or information regarding Fairborn Against Heroin, RecoveryPlus, or Rock for Recovery contact these volunteers by visiting their website at www.FAHrecovery.org.

Story courtesy of Fairborn Against Heroin.

