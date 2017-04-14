AAA celebrates grand opening of one-stop shop

BEAVERCREEK — AAA celebrated the grand opening of its newest location which is offering car care, insurance, and travel services all under one roof.

AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel located at 3321 Dayton-Xenia Road is the 2nd full-service location in the Miami Valley.

“We’re proud to say we built this facility with our members in mind,” Tom Wiedemann, President and COO of AAA Allied Group, said at the grand opening event on April 14. “We are always looking for ways to innovate and create a better experience for our members.”

The new location allows for a “one-stop” shopping experience. Vicki Gilman, Retail Office Manager, is particularly excited about combining all three services into one building.

“It’s great for our members because they can come in and book a summer vacation and we can have somebody book their hotel arrangements, they can have somebody working on their car — changing their oil, servicing it, make sure it’s ready for their trip — and they can also get a review of their insurance to make sure they have the proper coverages,” she said.

AAA Tire & Auto provides car care at the new facility, offering a free air station and a special charging station for electric vehicles.

Officials stressed that the facility’s focus on car care coincides with AAA’s mission to improve traffic safety.

“Automotive maintenance helps to reduce the risk for traffic accidents and breakdowns on the road,” said Craig Sumerel, President, AAA Tire & Auto Service. “It is important to our customers that we provide quality car care and help keep drivers safe.”

AAA offers services to members and non-members alike.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News AAA leaders and staff members gathered together to celebrate its newest location. Pictured from left to right are: Micki Dudas, Director of Leisure Travel; Jennifer Landis, Director of Distribution Marketing; Tom Brummit, Regional Car Care Manager; Bruce Baldwin, Store Manager; Chip Pease, Chairman of the Board; Craig Sumerel, President of AAA Tire and Auto Service; Vicki Gilman, Retail Store Manager; Tom Wiedemann, AAA Club Alliance Chief Operating Officer and President of the Allied Region; Thomas Vaughan, EVP of Membership and Chief Marketing Officer; Bob Stone, Mayor of Beavercreek; Kim Martin, Director of District Offices; Jennifer Hester, Regional Manager; Cheryl Parker, Regional Director of Public & Government Affairs; Sarah Iacovone, Regional Insurance Sales Manager. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AAAribboncutting.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News AAA leaders and staff members gathered together to celebrate its newest location. Pictured from left to right are: Micki Dudas, Director of Leisure Travel; Jennifer Landis, Director of Distribution Marketing; Tom Brummit, Regional Car Care Manager; Bruce Baldwin, Store Manager; Chip Pease, Chairman of the Board; Craig Sumerel, President of AAA Tire and Auto Service; Vicki Gilman, Retail Store Manager; Tom Wiedemann, AAA Club Alliance Chief Operating Officer and President of the Allied Region; Thomas Vaughan, EVP of Membership and Chief Marketing Officer; Bob Stone, Mayor of Beavercreek; Kim Martin, Director of District Offices; Jennifer Hester, Regional Manager; Cheryl Parker, Regional Director of Public & Government Affairs; Sarah Iacovone, Regional Insurance Sales Manager.

