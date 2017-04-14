Nurse midwives join Kettering Health

BEAVERCREEK — Certified Nurse Midwives Darla Baker, APRN-CNM and Andrea Carr, APRN-CNM have joined Kettering Physician Network Women’s Health in Beavercreek and Xenia.

Baker and Carr have privileges at Soin Medical Center, where they can provide natural birth experiences as well as pharmacologic pain management. They provide full-scope obstetric and gynecologic care for women from puberty through menopause, including well-woman gynecologic care, family planning consultations and contraception, pre-conception counseling, and pregnancy and childbirth care.

Baker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Master of Science degree in midwifery from Philadelphia University.

Carr graduated cum laude from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She earned a Master of Science degree in midwifery from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Ky.

Baker and Carr are seeing patients at the following Kettering Physician Network Women’s Health locations: 3535 Pentagon Blvd., Suite 220 in Beavercreek; 50 North Progress Drive in Xenia. For more information or to schedule an appointment at either location call 937-429-7350.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Kettering Health Network.

