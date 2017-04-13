BREAKING: ACE Task Force sweep to arrest 20

XENIA — Twenty suspects have been indicted for drug trafficking offenses as a result of the Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement (ACE Task Force) initiative to conduct a combined arrest effort.

A Greene County Grand Jury charged these 20 suspects with a total of 99 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts. The charges include trafficking heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, marijuana and other prescription medications.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer announced that the arrest effort began the morning of April 13 and is ongoing. So far, Tyler Senter of Xenia and Darious Bruce (was at large) have been arrested for various counts of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, including cocaine and marijuana.

Fischer said he agrees that “arresting the way out” of the heroin epidemic is not the solution. “But, you know, we’ve gotta go after the people that are killing our citizens,” he said. “I’ve seen nothing like it in my career as a law enforcement officer.”

According to a release, the vast majority of the suspects involved reside in Greene County, while others are from Clark and Montgomery counties and one suspect is from Detroit, Mich. The wanted Ohio suspects’ last known addresses were in the following areas: Xenia (6), Fairborn (4), Bowersville (1), Bellbrook (1), Dayton (4) and Springfield (2).

The felony counts were generated from ongoing undercover investigations by ACE Task Force detectives over the past several months. The service of the indictments is being conducted by members of the ACE Task Force with the assistance of Greene County police agencies.

The ACE Task Force is comprised of investigators from Beavercreek Police Department, Fairborn Police Department, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Sugarcreek Police Department and Xenia Police Division.

By Anna Bolton [email protected]

The Greene County Sheriff’s office contributed to this report.

The Greene County Sheriff’s office contributed to this report.