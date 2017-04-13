Man accused of robbery found guilty

XENIA — After three days of trial and three hours of deliberation, a Greene County jury found a man guilty of robbery, kidnapping and abduction April 13.

Bryan Goney, 38, was arrested Nov. 13, 2016, 20 minutes after a masked man robbed a woman at gunpoint at the Circle K on East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. Goney was found outside a white U-Haul van at the Circle K on Progress Drive, Xenia.

Before the jury returned its verdicts, Defense Attorney Anthony Sullivan asked the court to declare a mistrial. Judge Michael Buckwalter overruled the motion.

Assistant Prosecutor David Hayes said he was pleased with the verdicts.

“Bryan Goney is a dangerous man. In addition to the three violent crimes he was convicted of today, the court is going to be making another determination at sentencing as to whether or not he is a repeat violent offender,” he said.

Sentencing is set for May 25. Goney is facing two to 16 years with mandatory prison time.

But according to Hayes, Goney could receive additional jail time — if the court makes that determination — since he has had multiple prior convictions of violent offenses. Additional time for each specification could bring the total to 36 years.

Goney’s bond was set at $100,000, but has since been revoked.

The assistant prosecutor also commented on the investigative work done over the course of five months.

“The Fairborn Police Department did an outstanding job investigating the case,” he said. “It was through their efforts that we were able to take a dangerous man off the streets.”

Specifically, Hayes credited the efforts of Fairborn’s Detective Ryan Whittaker, along with Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Thomas, who was the first to spot the U-Haul at the Circle K in Xenia.

“It is because of his sharp eyes that we found him,” Hayes said.

