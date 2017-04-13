WPMC: 2 drugs recalled

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The generic drug manufacturer, Mylan, announced a recall of two medications dispensed at military and civilian pharmacies worldwide.

The two recalled medications are specific lots of 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg epinephrine auto-injectors (EpiPen®) and all strengths of atorvastatin calcium (generic Lipitor®) oral tablets. The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pharmacy has dispensed these medications in recent months.

The EpiPen recall is a result of two reports of device malfunction which may result in the device failing to inject its medication properly. The incidence of the defect is extremely rare and follow up testing by the manufacturer across the potentially affected lots has not identified any defective units.

Affected lot numbers include: 5GN767, 5GN773, 5GM631, 5GM640, 6GN215, 6GN082, 6GM072, 6GM081, 6GM088, 6GM199, 6GM091, 6GM198 and 6GM087. Lot numbers are located on the medication box or on the individual auto injectors. Patients that have an affected lot number are asked to contact Stericycle at 877-650-3494 to obtain a voucher for a replacement product. After receiving a voucher, patients may redeem the voucher at any Tricare network retail pharmacy, any Military Treatment Facility pharmacy or through the Tricare Mail Order Pharmacy to receive a replacement.

The atorvastatin oral tablets were recalled due to the potential for bacterial contamination in the product. The affected lot numbers were placed into distribution at Wright Patterson pharmacy beginning June 1, 2016 to April 6, 2017. Patients that received any strength of atorvastatin from the Wright Patterson Pharmacy during this timeframe and currently have a remaining quantity may bring the medication back to the pharmacy for a replacement.

The Medical Group’s atrium pharmacy is the designated collection point for the recalled medication, but patients can return their atorvastatin to the Kittyhawk pharmacy if necessary.

Patients are encouraged to call 937-257-8016 with any questions.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of the Wright-Patterson Medical Center of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

