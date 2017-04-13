Library opens new space

XENIA — Greene County Public Library has unveiled Spark Place, a 760 square foot makerspace located on the second floor of Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St.

A makerspace is an area dedicated to education through creation, where users can imagine, explore, and collaborate in hands-on learning, design, and production. Spark Place will be the Miami Valley’s first library makerspace.

“Dayton has a history of inventing and making—the concept of makerspaces fits in very well with our community,” said Cara Kouse, Innovation and Makerspace manager.

The makerspace movement also aligns with the library’s mission to provide education and literacy to the community. Spark Place will teach patrons important skills that can be used in the workforce — from drafting and design, to the hands-on work of crafting circuit boards. Spark Place is now open to the public for regularly scheduled hours.

Spark Place is now officially open to the public. It was unveiled April 11.

Greene County News