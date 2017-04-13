Xenia 911 center honoring telecommunicators

XENIA — Xenia Greene Central Communications Centers is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The week is set aside to honor the men and women who work in public safety telecommunications and serve Greene County communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to help, more often than not, during the most challenging circumstances in a citizen’s life.

Communications center personnel respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to callers.

To honor them, the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center hosted a number of activities for the dispatchers to participate in during the week-long celebration to show appreciation for their service.

The Xenia Greene Central Communications Center is a consolidated 911 center that provides services to the following agencies in Greene County: Bellbrook Fire and EMS; Bellbrook Police; Cedarville Township Fire and EMS; Bowersville Police; Cedarville College EMS; Cedarville Police; Jefferson Township Fire and EMS; Central State University Police; Miami Township Fire and EMS; Greene County Parks District; New Jasper Township Fire and EMS; Greene County Sheriff’s Office; Silvercreek Township Fire and EMS; Jamestown Police; Spring Valley Township Fire and EMS; Sugarcreek Township Police; Sugarcreek Township Fire and EMS; Wilberforce University Police; Xenia Fire and EMS; Xenia Police Division; and Xenia Township Fire and EMS.

Content provided by City Of Xenia.

