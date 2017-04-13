CORRECTION: Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 15

XENIA — One of Xenia’s most popular and quickest events takes place 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Shawnee Park.

In the blink of an eye, 10,000 filled Easter eggs will be scooped up by kids at the annual Easter Eggstravaganza, sponsored by the Xenia Area Association of Churches and Ministries and the Xenia Board for Recreation, Arts, and Cultural Activities.

“The area churches come together to provide this free, family friendly event as a way of giving back to the Xenia community,” said event coordinator Sarah Mays. “The event has always been a great success and we’re excited to see the tradition continue.”

The free egg hunt will have five designated areas: Prewalkers, walkers through age four, ages 5-8, ages 9-12, an special needs. The event is free and children are encouraged to bring their own basket or bag, dress for the weather, and arrive early to register. Registration begins 10 a.m.

The Easter bunny will make an appearance and will pose for pictures. More than 40 baskets will be given away as well.

File photo Kids scurry to grab eggs during last year’s hunt. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0010-2.jpg File photo Kids scurry to grab eggs during last year’s hunt.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

