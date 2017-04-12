One Bistro celebrating one year

XENIA — One Bistro in downtown Xenia is celebrating its first birthday with an afternoon-long celebration.

The “pay what you can” restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13 and will be serving free cake all day while offering up a festive environment.

One Bistro was founded by former executive chef Robert Adamson and offers meals to patrons for low prices. Those who can pay, are asked to do so. Those who can’t are asked to volunteer their time. Those who can pay more are invited to do so as a way to “pay it forward” and cover the cost for those who can’t afford the meal.

“I feel like one bistro has been a blessing to our community but I know the partnerships and volunteers from our community is what sustains us and allows us to focus on our mission,” Adamson said. “We are in awe and very grateful.”

In 2016, One Bistro served 2,584 meals, averaging around 20 each day it is open, approximately 17 days per month. One Bistro also serves a free community meal every Wednesday. In 2016, it served 3,793 community meals.

“Over the past year, we have learned one bistro is about people; meeting them right where they are with love and acceptance regardless of what they look like or where they come from — no judgment,” said manager Jill Conkel. “Food insecurity may not be their greatest need. Often times it’s finding a community of unconditional love and acceptance. It’s a starting point of hope for many who come to one bistro. “

The Wednesday community mean is offered 5-7 p.m. each week with local individuals, businesses, associations or affinity groups sponsoring the meals for $250. Of the 32 meals served since August 2016, 85 percent have been sponsored.

“When Paul and I sponsored a community meal at one bistro, I was very aware of the need for companionship and community connection among the patrons,” said Elaine Hughes, sponsor and volunteer. “Sponsoring the meal took very little effort on our part but the reward and blessings we received were huge.”

One Bistro is located in space originally provided by Toward Independence at 87 E. Main St. TI clients also work at One Bistro, forming a unique partnership.

For more information about sponsoring a meal or a table inside the restaurant, contact One Bistro Xenia or email Diane Dixon at [email protected] or Denise Davis at [email protected] One Bistro is also looking for volunteers. For more information about volunteering, visit onebistro.org.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

