Taste of Greene County open house

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 20th Annual Taste of Greene County with an free open house 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Beavercreek Chamber Office, 3210 Beaver-Vu Drive.

The open house is a free event to attend and will feature food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. provided by Soin Medical Center, Chick-fil-A Beavercreek, Chuy’s Tex Mex Restaurant, The Oilerie, SpringHill Suites Beavercreek, Cherry House Café, the Cake Shop and Chick-fil-A Mall at Fairfield Commons, Hilton Garden Inn Beavercreek and Deg’s Flame Grilled Chicken.

Tickets will be sold for the Taste of Greene County as well as raffle tickets for the 30 plus raffle baskets that they will be raffling off at the event. Raffle tickets are six for $5 or 36 for $20. Visit www.beavercreekchamber.org to view the raffle baskets.

The 20th Annual Taste of Greene County presented by Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center will be held 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Wright State University Nutter Center. More than 25 restaurants, bakeries, and caterers are expected to bring their best and most popular cuisine for you to enjoy. This year VIP tickets will be available for purchase to get in early to the event at 11 a.m. These advance purchase tickets are limited and available for $25.

Appetizers, soups, salads, main entrees and desserts will be available for you to sample for one admission price. Tickets are limited. Tickets purchased by Friday, April 21 are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and active-duty military, $6 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Tickets at the door are $20. Purchase your ticket in advance to receive a free tray sponsored by Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center to carry all of the samples.

For more information visit www.beavercreekchamber.org.

Submitted photo Baskets will be raffles to gear up for the upcoming Taste of Greene County this month. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tasteraffle-prizes.jpg Submitted photo Baskets will be raffles to gear up for the upcoming Taste of Greene County this month.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

