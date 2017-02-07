CSU president honored in Columbus

WILBERFORCE — Central State University President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond was recently honored by the Ohio House of Representatives for her work at the university.

Joining Representatives Rick Perales of the 73rd District, and Bill Dean of the 74th District were members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus (OLBC) in presenting resolutions lauding the accomplishments of Jackson-Hammond and the university for its 130 years of existence.

“If you look at her resume, you will find a very detailed and impressive list of accomplishments,” Perales said. “Dr. Jackson-Hammond is the right person for the right time to lead Central State University.”

Perales and Dean reiterated Jackson-Hammond’s achievements as the 2016 Female President of the Year among historically black colleges and universities selected by HBCU Digest and one of the Top 100 Women to Watch selected by Bizwomen. The progression of the university and the final push for the university’s federal designation as an 1890 Land-Grant Institution was attributed to her bold leadership.

“This is indeed an honor for Central State University; 130 years of academic excellence,” Jackson-Hammond said as she addressed the House of Representatives and visiting CSU administrators. “We really work very hard and diligently not to just be a success for our students, but to be a success for the state of Ohio.”

Also highlighted was CSU’s national ranking as the fifth most affordable University (for out-of-state students) and curriculum enhancements in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Agriculture (STEM-Ag) education.

During his closing remarks Rep. Dean declared, “Today, the University stands as a beacon of opportunity.”

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

