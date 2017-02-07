Dec. 14

Michael D. Taylor, 3828 Adair Ave., Dayton, guilty possession controlled substances, $335 fines.

Jason C. Richards, guilty aggravated menacing, $713 fines, 180 days, 154 suspended, 180 days credit for 26, suspended 154 on condition NFV within five years and succesfull completion of probation. No contact with alleged victim for two years.

Dec. 16

Christopher J. Gore, 73 Lowell Road, Xenia, guilty failure to comply with order, $346 fines, 180 days, 154 suspended, 154 days jail suspended on condition NSV within five years. Two year probation.

Dec. 19

Mario J. Duskin, 739 Vine Street Apt. C, Xenia, guilty domestic violence, $573 fines, 180 days, 105 suspended, 180 days jail credit for 21, suspended 105 on condition NFV within five years and successful completion of probation. No contact with alleged victim for two years, including not to be within 500 feet of them.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Emily Day.

