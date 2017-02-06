Cedarville U pursuing civil engineering

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is taking steps to offer a civil engineering degree.

The school is seeking approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission and if approved, it could begin offering the program in the fall of 2018.

Cedarville currently offers degrees in mechanical, electrical and computer engineering — all accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET). More than 450 students are studying in the School of Engineering and Computer Science, making it the second largest academic unit on campus.

University trustees in January agreed to begin the process of starting a civil engineering program.

The trustees also approved the 2017-18 budget, elected a new board member, approved faculty hires, promotions and emeritus status for retiring faculty members and affirmed a changed in Cedarville’s Bible minor.

The operating budget will increase 1.5 percent to $119.9 million, allowing the school to award $30.5 million in financial aid. Tuition will increase 3.75 percent to $28,956, while room and board will go up 3 percent to $7,088.

The university is preparing to launch academic programs that can be completed in three years. The new accelerated programs are intended to help students save money on their overall college costs as well as enter the workforce and earn a salary one year sooner.

“In a time where college affordability is a national talking point, we’ve worked diligently to create a budget that helps to make a Cedarville education more affordable,” said Thomas White, president of Cedarville University. “With an increase in financial aid and the addition of three-year degrees, we believe we are making college more manageable for those who want an excellent education from a distinctly biblical worldview.”

Kenneth David Bane was also added as the newest member of the board of trustees. Bane, a 1986 graduate of Cedarville, is the former owner of Tom Raper, Inc., in Indiana. Prior to owning Tom Raper, he served as general manager for the large RV dealer from 1999-2002 and was vice president of institutional client services for Fifth Third Bank from 1992-1999.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.