Education Digest

WILMINGTON — Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Greene County residents named to the dean’s list from the main campus include: Daniel J. Hayes of Beavercreek, junior, sport management; Keith A. Hayes of Beavercreek, junior, sport management; Bethany A. Carls of Dayton, freshman, exercise science; Katelyn N. Combs of Jamestown, junior (4.0), athletic training; Jessica L. Fair of Jamestown, junior (4.0), education; Lauren M. Brickey of Xenia, junior, psychology; Mackenzie E. Brown of Xenia, sophomore, education; Robert E. Buerger of Xenia, senior (4.0), agriculture.

BWU Dean’s List

BEREA — Baldwin Wallace University announced the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the Dean’s List. The following Greene County residents include: Hope Ezell of Dayton, a graduate of Dayton Regional Stem School majoring in early childhood education and Caleb Shroyer of Bellbrook, a graduate of Bellbrook High School majoring in physics.

UA Dean’s List

AKRON — More than 3,500 students who made the fall 2016 Dean’s List. To be eligible the students needed to maintain a GPA of 3.500 – 3.999, and be enrolled in 12 or more credit hours. The following Greene County residents made the list: Manas Nair of Beavercreek, majoring in Natural Sciences and Suneeth Choudary of Dayton, majoring in Natural Sciences.

MU students attend inauguration

OXFORD — More than 30 Miami University students attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC today. The following Greene County students include: Lana Amer of Xenia, Cecilia Comerford of Yellow Springs and Mary Adeline Lewis of Xenia. Miami has been named to The President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll every year since 2007.

CU Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — Elizabeth Herting of Beavercreek was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. Elizabeth is a senior majoring in AYA Math Education and is the daughter of Carl and Judy Herting of Beavercreek. To be named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List, a student must earn a 3.5 GPA for the semester, and be carrying at least 12 semester hours.

MU President’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2016-17 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students named to the president’s list include: Alexandra Hopun, Rachel Ollier, Robert Poth, Noah Cali, Laura Trick, Elisabeth DeSonia, Sarah Johnson, Rachael Steed all of Beavercreek; Kira Osowski, Kathleen Moore, Julia Poth, Leah Simon, Rebecca Rogers all of Bellbrook; Lauren Bauman of Dayton; Bridget O’Dell and Terra Collier, both of Fairborn.

Students make dean’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Greene County students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Miami University include: Chantal Murphy, Danielle Borgerding, David Austria, Luke Carrafiello, Nicole Christian, Lucas Lefevers, Andrew Gauder, Julianne Hamlin, Leah Hamlin, Nicholas Knisley, Cole Retzloff, Samantha Center, Bethany Lassen, Martin Archer, Angelene Lewis, all of Beavercreek; Courtney Adams, Bradley Hurst, Justin Rogers, Taylor Naragon, Benjamin Wilson, all of Fairborn; Vincent Tong, Justin Poth, Jennifer Urbaniak, Mackenzie Powlette, all of Bellbrook; Danielle Northcutt, Christina James, Zachary Adkins, Ashley Mickens, all of Dayton.

Ashland Dean’s list

ASHLAND — Ashland University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester has been announced. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

The following Greene County residents were named to that list: Alyssa Ferrell of Spring Valley. Ferrell is majoring in integrated language arts. Ferrell is a 2015 graduate of Xenia High School. Anthony Grundy of Fairborn. Grundy is majoring in business management. He is the son of Alton Grundy and Andrea Hellickson. Grundy is a 2014 graduate of Fairborn High School. Tyler Seymour of Beavercreek. Seymour is majoring in finance. He is the son of Robert and Patricia Seymour of Beavercreek. Seymour is a 2014 graduate of Carroll High School.

Trine releases honor list

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University announced its president’s list honors for fall semester. The following area students earned President’s List honors: Kyle Dodson of Dayton, a junior studying Finance and Payne Sigman of Spring Valley, a junior studying Psychology. To be named to the President’s List, a main campus student must maintain at least 15 credit hours and have a minimum 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Chadd to attend UOF

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for spring 2017. Greene County resident Betsy Chadd of Xenia is pursuing a master’s degree in education.

Fall dean’s list

DAYTON — The University of Dayton undergraduates were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. Honors undergraduate students must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

The following Greene County residents were recognized: Stephen Annas, Cameron Blair, Seth Bouschard, Andrew Broderick, Alison Cozad, Sara Crotty, Sarah Knebel, Mary Lantz, Emma Remsen, all of Bellbrook; Khaled Alazemi, Tyler Dewine, Matthew Moore, Mary Stoughton, all of Fairborn; Brian Davidson, Elisa Nordmeyer, Naomi Schalle, Mojtaba Shakhoor, Andrea Aboujaoude, Rahaf Al Hamad, Natalie Allen, Abdullah Alothman, Jacob Johnson, Heng Liu, Kevin Obergefell, Scott Wonderly, Rebecca Browning, Kayla Morgan, Matthew Baldygo, Ian Cali, Eric Handorf, Kalie Schafer, Matthew See, Stephanie Townsend, Sara Bahadeg, Krista Barrett, Noha Jan, Amelia Pompilio, Allison Stokely, Joshua Steed, Alaina Saliba, Ummiya Chaudhary, Michelle Brun, Kathryn Posey, Patrick Shiner, Lauren Breitenstein, Peter Wallace, Lucas Frazier, Anna Schlegel, Othman Saleh, Ashley Kalt, Katherine Eismann, Nicholas Dalton, Patrick Hemmert, Rachel Magoto, all of Beavercreek; Nathan Volk, Macy Alexander, Adam Miesle, Jaclyn Franz, all of Bellbrook; Connor Dewine, Grace Evans, Hannah Wyatt, Emily Rickert, Gabrielle Baker, George Zavakos, Sarah Miller, all of Fairborn.

Local residents receive degrees

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced 300 undergraduates have received their degress during the winter commencement ceremony. The following Greene County residents graduated: Alison Cozad and Emily Phillips of Bellbrook; Meghna Desai, Paige Pretti, Eric Scholl, Jakob Gunderson, Todd Barhorst, Peter Wallace, Kristen Duckro all of Beavercreek.

BGSU recognizes local residents

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University recently announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the fall semester dean’s list and spring 2017 graduates.

The following Freene County students were named to the fall dean’s list for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale: Robert Sadowski, Serena Sadowski, Kiersten McCormick, Madison Pittman and Keely McGree, all of Bellbrook; Peter Barclay, Garrett Schock, Shad Toney, Elise Triplett, Kristina Neuhart, Amelia Bury, Amy Riess, Ryan Murphy, Samantha Galloway, Emily Tinch, Savannah Cox, all of Beavercreek: Morgan Dyke and Shelby Trautman both of Dayton.

Caroline Tinsley of Fairborn; Caitlynn Warner, Amy Norrod, Conner Myers and Ashley Robinson of Jamestown; Mark Buzzard, Michael Ross, Connor Sell, Joseph Johnson, Jocelyn Brodsky, Kristy Cartmell, Maria Smith, Jamison Piatka, Haven Bradam, Macey Bradam, Zachary Brunsman, Olivia Salyers, all of Xenia; Brianna Ayers and Adrianne Beer both of Yellow Springs.

The following students will graduate spring semester: Keely McGree of Bellbrook, bachelor of science; Haven Bradam of Xenia, bachelor of arts in communication; Adrianne Beer of Yellow Springs, bachelor of fine arts; Garrett Schock of Dayton, bachelor of science in business administration; Gabrielle Deskins of Beavercreek, bachelor of science in communication disorders.

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

