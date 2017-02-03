XENIA — Football fans across the country will celebrate America’s most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, Feb. 5. For many, the celebration will include drinking alcohol.

That’s why Greene County highway safety and law enforcement officials, along with the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a special Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk reminder to urge all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend by passing the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.

Drunk driving can be deadly. A driver is considered alcohol-impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, but even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times enough to make driving unsafe. According to NHTSA, in 2015 10,265 people—29 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes in the United States that year—were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver.

“Super Bowl Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you want to be the MVP of Super Bowl LI, volunteer to be a designated driver to help your family and friends get home safely,” said Jillian Drew, Safe Communities Coordinator. “Drunk driving only leads to disaster and tragedy. It is never worth the risk. If you do plan to drink, remember to pass the keys to the sober driver before kickoff.”

As a reminder to drive sober, Greene County, along with Clark and Montgomery Counties and AAA Miami Valley, has partnered with local pizza restaurants to spread the message of driving sober through a sticker on their pizza boxes. Locations include: Beavercreek Pizza Dive; McIntosh’s Pub & Grub – Bellbrook; Bentino’s Pizza – Jamestown and Yellow Springs; Cousin Vinny’s – Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia; Colonial Pizza – Cedarville; Flying Pizza – Beavercreek; Giovanni’s – Fairborn; and Spinoza’s – Beavercreek. Watch for them to be on your pizza box the week of January 30.

Drew said fans that have been drinking can secure a safe ride home by designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or calling a taxi or rideshare program.

In addition, NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, available on the app store, is another resource to help football fans who have been drinking find a sober ride home–by identifying their location and helping to call a taxi or a friend to pick them up.

Designated sober drivers for Super Bowl weekend should refrain from drinking alcohol and enjoy the game with food and non-alcoholic drinks instead. They can tweet @NHTSAgov during Super Bowl LI to be featured on NHTSA’s national Wall of Fame.

This Super Bowl weekend, be a team player and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. Designate your sober driver before the big game begins. And remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

For more Super Bowl weekend safety information visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/SuperBowl.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

