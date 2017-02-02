Two dead after crash on Old 35

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Two people died as a result of a crash on Old U.S. 35 Feb. 1.

According to WDTN, it happened just before 4 p.m in the 2000 block when a van and car collided, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WDTN that heroin and alcohol was found inside the car that was involved in the accident. Two passengers were in the car and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, one in critical condition and the other with unknown injuries, WDTN reported.

The Xenia Post of the OSHP is still investigating but media reports indicate that the car may have crossed a double yellow line and collided with the van head-on.

Names of the deceased and injured passengers have not been released yet.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

