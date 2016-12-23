FVPC receives hats and gloves

Greene County News

XENIA — The Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) recently received 108 items just in time for single-digit weather.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, with the help of Soin Medical Center, hosted a “Hats and Gloves” donation drive during its busy shopping time Nov. 11 to Dec. 9. The mall encouraged guests to bring in gloves, hats, ear muffs, scarves, socks, blankets and socks. Upon dropping off their donations, each person was entered into a drawing for a $250 American Express Gift Card.

Harmony Byrd, FVPC community relations coordinator, was thrilled that FVPC was chosen as the local organization to benefit from this thoughtful effort.

She shared that it is so important for people to increasingly be aware that FVPC is here for victims of intimate partner crimes like domestic violence, dating violence and sexual assault.

This partnership generated a substantial in-kind donation, but it also helped the organization reach an audience that may not have been reached on a typical basis.

“Hannah Mohler, marketing director for the Mall at Fairfield Commons, was so nice to work with and we are very thankful for the large donation as well as the opportunity for increased exposure of FVPC and the services offered,” Byrd said.

FVPC provides an updated wish list at www.violencefreefutures.org and mentions immediate needs on its Facebook page.

Submitted photo The Mall at Fairfield Commons recently hosted a “Hats and Gloves” donation drive for the Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) in which 108 items were donated. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_hatsgloves.jpg Submitted photo The Mall at Fairfield Commons recently hosted a “Hats and Gloves” donation drive for the Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) in which 108 items were donated.

Story courtesy of Family Violence Prevention Center.

