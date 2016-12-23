Shawnee Hills to host blood drive

Greene County News

JAMESTOWN — Shawnee Hills Baptist Church in Jamestown will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in the church foyer, 3490 Jasper Road.

Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor – A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The Star Wars saga is a favorite science fiction fantasy with its enduring theme of hope. The “Rogue Blood Donor – a Story of Hope” T-shirt is black with the iconic moon-sized space station in the shape of a blood drop. It’s free to anyone who registers to donate through Saturday, Jan. 7 at any CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

January is designated “National Blood Donor Month” because winter is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. If donors must miss an appointment, they are asked to reschedule. CBC encourages the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

Community Blood Center is now testing blood donations for the Zika virus and is no longer deferring donors for travel to Zika endemic areas. By consenting to give blood, donors are agreeing to participate in a research study to help develop better testing systems to protect the blood supply.

Story courtesy of Community Blood Center.

