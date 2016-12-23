Thinking of others at Christmas time

Greene County News

JAMESTOWN — Austin Wolfe is making sure young hospital patients aren’t forgotten this holiday season.

For the third year in a row, the fifth grade student at Greeneview Middle School has provided stuffed animals to patients at Dayton Children’s Hopsital.

Wolfe sold glow sticks at the Greene Memorial Hospital Christmas Bazaar in Xenia and used all the proceeds to purchase the stuffed animals. He collected enough money to buy 77 stuffed animals.

Wolfe’s father, Robert Wolfe, works at the pharmacy at Greene Memorial, and people who work there and other areas of the hospital donated money to help the cause. Wolfe’s uncle, Patrick Wolfe, a member of the Air National Guard in Springfield, also helped Wolfe with his project and has in past years.

He got the idea to sell glow sticks at the GMH Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar while helping his grandmother, Debra Wolfe, with her booth at the bazaar.

“People really like to donate when they find out what you’re doing,” Austin Wolfe said.

He delivered the stuffed animals to the hospital last week, so hospital officials would have them in time to give to children for Christmas.

Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

