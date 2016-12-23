CMS crowns top speller

Submitted photo
Cedarville Middle School held its annual spelling bee Dec. 16. Seventh-grader Zoe Barger (right) won, while sixth-grader Savannah Tison was the runner-up. It took several rounds to determine the winner. Final round words spelled were conflagration, legitimately, and pilgrimages. The championship word was concussion.
