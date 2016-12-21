Staying safe in extreme cold

Greene County News

KETTERING — In light of the extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill factors that have hit the area, Kettering Health Network emergency room doctors urge you to be careful when playing and working outside to avoid life-threatening health conditions including hypothermia and frostbite.

Dress appropriately. Wear layered clothing, a coat, gloves or mittens, and a hat to keep warm. Wear insulated, rubber soled boots and socks to keep your feet warm and dry, and to help you keep your balance when walking on snow or ice.

Be alert for signs of hypothermia. Signs include severe shivering, exhaustion, confusion and dizziness. Get medical help right away.

Be alert for signs of frostbite. Frostbite generally damaged tissues in the extremities. Signs include pain, numbness, white, red and/or yellow patches on the skin, and waxy skin. If left untreated, affected areas may have to be amputated.

Story courtesy of Kettering Health Network.

