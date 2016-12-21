Attorney General files lawsuit against roofer

Greene County News

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a lawsuit against a Columbus roofer accused of failing to provide promised services to consumers.

The lawsuit seeks consumer restitution from Diamond Set Roofing & Restoration LLC and the business’s owner, Diamond Murphy, of Columbus. It also seeks an end to any violations of Ohio’s consumer protection laws by the company.

According to the lawsuit, Murphy and her company offered home improvement services and solicited consumers at their homes. After consumers paid, the company allegedly failed to deliver the promised services or provided shoddy work. The company also allegedly failed to properly notify consumers about their cancellation rights.

Estimated consumer damages currently total about $16,000, based on three consumer complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office or the Better Business Bureau.

To help consumers avoid home improvement problems, DeWine offered the following recommendations:

Research a company before making any payments. Search for complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office or Better Business Bureau. Also conduct an internet search with the name of the business and words like “reviews” or “complaints.” Be skeptical if you find no information. Some operators change business names regularly to make it harder for consumers to detect their record of shoddy work.

Get multiple estimates. For a large job, consider contacting at least three different businesses before making a final selection. Keep in mind that the company that gives you the lowest estimate may not necessarily deliver the best results.

Check your cancellation rights. If a seller does not have a fixed place of business or comes to your door to offer services, you may be entitled to a three-day right to cancel the contract under Ohio’s Home Solicitation Sales Act. Make sure you receive detailed written information about your cancellation rights.

Make sure verbal promises are put in writing. Get a detailed written contract including any verbal claims the contractor makes and other important details, such as the estimated cost of the work, the expected start and end dates, and the names of the individuals who will perform the services.

Be wary of requests for large down payments. It’s reasonable for a contractor to require a down payment, but be skeptical if you’re asked to make a large down payment (such as half or more of the total cost) before any work begins. If possible, pay in increments as the work is completed.

Consumers who suspect fraud or unfair sales practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

A copy of the lawsuit, which was filed in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

Story courtesy of Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

