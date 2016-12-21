Radio personality makes trip to Colombia

XENIA — Ken Kettering, news and listener engagement director and on-air personality at Strong Tower Christian Media in Xenia was the Great Lakes Region media representative for Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child Shoebox distribution in Bogota, Colombia.

Kettering and 11 other media members from around the country distributed boxes to almost 1,000 children at four different sites in and around Bogota, sometimes under military guard, Dec. 9-10.

Kettering said highlights included showing a boy how to use his yo-yo; seeing the patience, joy, and gratitude of the children as they received their simple gifts; witnessing The Greatest Journey graduation of several hundred children in their caps and gowns with their parents looking on; and hearing the children sing and worship.

“The pastors and volunteers on the ground, there in Bogota, that care for these children and their families every day are the true heroes, as well as all of the adults, school children, people in churches locally and all over the United States who packed thousands and thousands of boxes,” Kettering said.

Ken Kettering hands out shoeboxes to all the kids in Colombia. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15541252_10154764596694035_207839788904478685_n-1-.jpg Ken Kettering hands out shoeboxes to all the kids in Colombia. Submitted photos Ken Kettering with one of the boys who “graduated” from OCC’s The Greatest Journey, an 11-week Bible study class, that the children can choose to be a part of after receiving an Operation Christmas Child Shoebox. http://xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15492575_10154764597104035_1073472793441415013_n-1-.jpg Submitted photos Ken Kettering with one of the boys who “graduated” from OCC’s The Greatest Journey, an 11-week Bible study class, that the children can choose to be a part of after receiving an Operation Christmas Child Shoebox.

Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

