Senior of year honored

Betty Anderson was named Senior of the Year by the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. Anderson has been a member for more than 15 years and volunteers on a weekly basis, delivering meals to those who are not able to cook for themselves or go out to eat. She is also involved at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she leads the Parish Care Committee. Anderson is shown receiving a proclamation from Mayor Marsha Bayless.
