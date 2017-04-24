Governor John Kasich introduces new book

BEAVERCREEK — Ohio Governor John Kasich will introduce his book, Two Paths: America Divided or United, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Books & Co. at The Greene, 4453 Walnut St.

Autograph line numbers will be given out beginning at 12:30 p.m. Show your Books & Co. receipt for Two Paths to get a line number.

In the book, he posits that “one path exploits anger, encourages resentment, turns fear into hatred and divides people. The other path is the one America has been down before. It is well-trod. It is at times steep, but it is solid. It is the same path our forebears took together.”

John Kasich is in his second term as Ohio governor. Before that, he served nine terms as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1982 to 2001. He has also worked for Fox News, hosting Heartland with John Kasich from 2001-2007, and was a fill-in host for The O’Reilly Factor.

Story Courtesy of Books&Co.

