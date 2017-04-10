Church hosting Easter events

FAIRBORN — Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 North Broad Street in Fairborn, invites everyone in the Fairborn and surrounding areas to come celebrate the Easter season. All events will be held at the church.

The Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Carnival will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The Easter Egg Hunt will be open to all children through the fifth grade but the other fun, games, and snacks will be open to everyone for free.

Palm Sunday is April 9, Good Friday is April 14 and Easter Sunday is April 16. There are two services for Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday. The traditional service starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. The contemporary service starts at 11 a.m. in the multipurpose room. The 11 a.m. service can also be viewed online at www.fairbornumc.org.

The Children’s Ministry will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast Easter morning from 9 – 10:45 a.m. A special service is planned for Good Friday, April 14 in which the church is hosting a Ceremonial Seder Meal and presentation starting at 6:30 p.m., welcoming guest Doug Carmel of Rock of Israel Ministries. They are dedicated to two things, including teaching in churches about the Jewish roots of the faith and sharing Jesus (Yeshua in Hebrew) directly with individuals of the Jewish faith.

Carmel will be speaking about “Christ in the Passover.” Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

“We hope you and your family can join us at any and all of these special services as we celebrate our risen Lord, Jesus Christ, and rejoice in the love of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost,” the church wrote in a press release about the event.

For more information about our church or services, call the church office 937-878-5042 or visit the website at www.fairbornumc.org.

Story courtesy of the Fairborn United Methodist Church.

