Entertainment Digest

Field Trip to local lakes

BEAVERCREEK — Join Greene County Parks & Trails on a local field trip to area lakes to view the birds that are beginning their journey north from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Many of these birds are only seen in Ohio during migration. Participants will be visiting Cowan Lake in Clinton County and Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County with staff naturalists.

Cost is $25 per Greene County resident; $30, non-resident with pre-registration required by Feb. 8. For more information, call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com, or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Knitting 101

YELLOW SPRINGS — Knitting 101 will be held at the Yellow Springs Community Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Learn the basics of knitting with Sarah Kitchen: how to cast on and bind off stitches and the basic knit and purl stitches. Students are given a pattern to take home to try out their new skills. Needles and yarn are provided for in-class use. Registration required. Call 937-352-4003.

The Members Show

YELLOW SPRINGS — Join the Yellow Springs Art Council from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17 for the Opening Reception for the Members Show.

Events will include: 6-8:30 p.m. Meet a slew of Artists, enjoy noshing at a Hearty Refreshment Table and cast your vote for The People’s Choice Award; 7-8 p.m. performance by Top Hat Bill; 8 p.m. Creating A Happy Surprise; 8:30 p.m. the announcing the Winner of The People’s Choice Award

Soil symposium

YELLOW SPRINGS — The importance of soil quality to human health and climate cooling will be the focus of a Healthy Soil Symposium Tuesday, Feb 24-25, in room #113 of McGregor Hall on the Antioch College campus. The symposium will include presentations by area farmers, extension agents, researchers, gardeners, academics and climate activists. A full schedule and registration is available online at www.communitysolution.org. For more information, call 937-767-2161.

The Time Jumpers

SPRINGFIELD — The Time Jumpers, along with country music artist Vince Gill, will offer a live performance in the coming months. Tickets for The Time Jumpers will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, ranging in price from $30 to $75 and will be available at the Clark State Performing Arts Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. The show begins 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Globe trotting event

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — To commemorate the birthdays of Galileo and Copernicus and the anniversary of the launch of the U.S. Air Force’s first GPS satellite by learning about astronomy and satellites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors can enjoy a family day.

Visitors can see a scale model of the solar system (beginning in the lobby through the length of the museum); learn why satellites spin, how a GPS unit works and how an object orbits the planet; and play a version of ping-pong that demonstrates the path of a falling object.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. Call the Education Division at (937) 255-4646 for additional information.

Rowdy Gras

DAYTON — Join us for a New Orleans-style Monte Carlo evening from 7-11 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the McLin Gym at Wright State Nutter Center. Your ticket to Rowdy Gras gets you $25,000 in playing chips, plenty of New Orleans style food to snack on throughout the evening, and 2 drink tickets. Your winnings will be converted into raffle tickets at the end of the night for your chance to win great prizes!

Tickets are $20 per person and tickets will be available at the door. For more information call 937-775-2620 or email alumni@wright.edu

Vantage Points: A read between the lines

DAYTON — Dayton Contemporary Dance Company takes a look at storytelling through dance with the help of celebrated New York-based choreographer Ray Mercer on Mar. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and on Mar. 5 at 4 p.m. This show will take place at the Victoria Theatre. For tickets visit www.ticketcenterstage.com or call 937-228-3630.

St. Pat’s Fest: Fish Fry

DAYTON — Carroll High School will host a fish fry and a day of family fun. The Carroll St. Pat’s Fest includes two days of gambling, live entertainment and delicious food. Don’t miss the Mar. 10 Traditional Friday Irish Fish Fry from 6-11:55 p.m., plus the Mar. 11 Saturday family-friendly St. Patrick Day celebration. Pre-sale tickets for Friday are $15, compared to $18 at the door. Saturday admission is free.

Thomas Rhett with special guests

DAYTON — Thomas Rhett with special guests Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, and Ryan Hurd will visit the Wright State Nutter Center at 7 p.m. om Mar. 11 for his Home Team Tour.

Dirty Dancing

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association announced that individual tickets for the Dayton presentation of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage are available now.

Tickets are available at Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, or by calling 937-228-3630, toll-free at 888-228-3630 or by visiting www.ticketcenterstage.com. The staged production of the worldwide smash-hit film with live music will play the Schuster Center March 14-19. For more information, please visit www.us.dirtydancingontour.com/.

Journey with special guest Asia

DAYTON— Journey with special guest Asia will visit the Wright State Nutter Center at 7:30 p.m. Apr 4. Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music.

Greene County News

Greene County News staff report compiled by Natalie Jones and Emily Day.

