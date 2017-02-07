Library plans Febrary events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of February at the Xenia Community Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. To register for an event call at 937- 352-4000.
Baby Story Time for ages 0-24 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Early Bookworms for grades K-3, 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Read the book prior to the program and then attend the program for a rereading with fun learning activities. Check with Youth Services staff for this month’s title.
Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 28.
Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 28.
Introduction to Pranic Healing and Meditation for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Learn to use prana to accelerate your body’s natural ability to heal itself. Registration required.
Bellydance for Fun and Fitness for ages 12-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Join Phaedra to shimmy off those winter gloomies. No experience necessary; women of all ages, shapes and sizes are welcome. Registration required.
Fightback Introduction to Self-Defense for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Fightback is a fun and safe introductory self-defense program. A licensed instructor will teach moves using natural body movement. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration required.
Story Time with Anna and Elsa 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Day Crafts 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Drop in to make a card for someone special, or try another fun craft for Valentine’s Day.
Decorate Storage Boxes for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Stamp and decorate storage boxes to hold all your handmade cards. Registration required.
Gaming and Pizza for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Games and pizza.
Ready, Set, Draw, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Learn to draw in a few easy steps.
Lego Fun, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Drop-in and build with our Lego bricks.
Afterschool Art for grades K-5 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Learn about famous artists and create art of your own.
Calligraphy: An Introduction to Beautiful Writing for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 27. Join this class as the group explore various styles of calligraphy, methods for decorating your writing, and information on how to use this delightful skill. Registration required.
For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.
Story courtesy of the Xenia Community Library.