Library plans Febrary events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of February at the Xenia Community Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. To register for an event call at 937- 352-4000.

Baby Story Time for ages 0-24 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Early Bookworms for grades K-3, 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Read the book prior to the program and then attend the program for a rereading with fun learning activities. Check with Youth Services staff for this month’s title.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 28.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 28.

Introduction to Pranic Healing and Meditation for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Learn to use prana to accelerate your body’s natural ability to heal itself. Registration required.

Bellydance for Fun and Fitness for ages 12-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Join Phaedra to shimmy off those winter gloomies. No experience necessary; women of all ages, shapes and sizes are welcome. Registration required.

Fightback Introduction to Self-Defense for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Fightback is a fun and safe introductory self-defense program. A licensed instructor will teach moves using natural body movement. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration required.

Story Time with Anna and Elsa 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Valentine’s Day Crafts 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Drop in to make a card for someone special, or try another fun craft for Valentine’s Day.

Decorate Storage Boxes for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Stamp and decorate storage boxes to hold all your handmade cards. Registration required.

Gaming and Pizza for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Games and pizza.

Ready, Set, Draw, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Learn to draw in a few easy steps.

Lego Fun, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Drop-in and build with our Lego bricks.

Afterschool Art for grades K-5 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Learn about famous artists and create art of your own.

Calligraphy: An Introduction to Beautiful Writing for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 27. Join this class as the group explore various styles of calligraphy, methods for decorating your writing, and information on how to use this delightful skill. Registration required.

Story courtesy of the Xenia Community Library.

