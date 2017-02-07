Free heart screenings in Febrary

DAYTON – During February, American Heart Month, Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk for heart disease. The key to managing heart and vascular disease is knowing your numbers and recognizing risk factors, such as high total cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood glucose.

“Regular screenings are important because they may help to find risk factors in the earliest stages, when they can be treated appropriately,” said George T. Broderick, Jr., MD, FSCAI, FACP, FACC, cardiologist with The Premier Health Associates.“ The treatment could include lifestyle changes and medications, as determined by the physician.”

Premier Health’s screenings will include blood pressure testing and non-fasting fingerstick readings for total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), and blood sugar.

Appointments are not required but are highly recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, but participants with appointments will be given priority. Call CareFinders toll free at 866-608-3463 to schedule your screening appointment.

The heart screenings will be available at the following locations and times:

– 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Miami Valley Hospital Medical Imaging Center, Beavercreek, 1244 Meadow Bridge Drive, Suite 100.

– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center, 4940 Cottonville Road, Jamestown, Conference Room.

– 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Dayton Metro Library, Kettering-Moraine Branch, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Community Room.

These screenings are not intended to take the place of a visit with your health care provider. For more information, call 877-274-4543 or visit www.premierhealth.com/heartmonth.

Story courtesy of Premier Health Net.

